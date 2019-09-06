Vehicle rolls over, 4 people injured in Warren Twp. crash

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on N. River and N. Park roads

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over, in Warren Township.

Randall Vangorder, 66, of Youngstown, was westbound on North River Road in a 2009 Ford Escape.

Jeremy Pifer, 39, of Warren, Ohio was southbound on North Park Avenue in a 2005 Ford F-350.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicles collided, sending the Ford F-350 on its roof.

The vehicle that Vangorder was driving then came to a rest on the side of N. River Road.

Vangorder and a passenger, 89-year-old Barbara Vangorder, of Warren, were transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for non-life threatening injuries.

Pifer and a child were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.

Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what led to the crash.