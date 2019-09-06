LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Vehicle rolls over, 4 people injured in Warren Twp. crash

Local News

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on N. River and N. Park roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warren Township crash at N. River and N. Park Roads

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over, in Warren Township.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on N. River and N. Park roads.

Randall Vangorder, 66, of Youngstown, was westbound on North River Road in a 2009 Ford Escape.

Jeremy Pifer, 39, of Warren, Ohio was southbound on North Park Avenue in a 2005 Ford F-350.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicles collided, sending the Ford F-350 on its roof.

The vehicle that Vangorder was driving then came to a rest on the side of N. River Road.

Vangorder and a passenger, 89-year-old Barbara Vangorder, of Warren, were transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for non-life threatening injuries.

Pifer and a child were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.

Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what led to the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com