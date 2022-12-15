OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- According to a press release, part of I-80 Mercer County is under vehicle restrictions due to the winter storm.

PennDOT said that the restriction is in effect on I-80 from the I-79 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220/Route26, Bellefonte).

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted. This means that all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted.

PennDOT said that Tier 1 restrictions have since been lifted on I-79. The release said that drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.