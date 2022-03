YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and fire crews were called to a rollover crash on the Himrod Expressway Avenue.

It happened before 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the Albert Street exit.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash went off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof.

It is unknown at this time what led to the crash or whether any injuries were reported.

