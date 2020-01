The pedestrian was hit in the area of Belmont Avenue and Goldie Road

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after being hit by a car in Liberty Township.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of Belmont Avenue and Goldie Road on Saturday morning.

While the pedestrian was taken to the hospital to get checked out, the driver was not injured.

Highway Patrol was on the scene, investigating the accident.