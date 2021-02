It happened downtown, near Oh Wow!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three vehicles were damaged Saturday morning during a crash in downtown Youngstown.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. across from Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

An officer at the scene said a vehicle hit two parked cars. The officer was trying to locate the owners of the parked vehicles.

The area was expected to be cleaned up quickly.