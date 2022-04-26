AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle driving down N. Meridian Road Tuesday now has a bad paint job.

The vehicle was traveling in the area of N. Meridian and Crum roads when a flatbed truck lost some of its load of paint that it was carrying. The yellow paint splashed up onto the side of the car and all over the roadway.

According to Austintown police, the driver of the flatbed semi-truck wasn’t paying attention as another vehicle was making a turn in front of him. The truck’s load then shifted and two 300-gallon containers fell off and two others shifted and broke open, spilling about 1,000 gallons of yellow and white paint on the roadway.

The paint was for road striping and was on its way to the Mahoning County Engineer.

HAZMAT as well as other agencies are on the scene to clean up the mess.

N. Meridian Road is down to one lane in each direction during clean-up.

The driver is being cited on a charge of assured clear distance, according to police.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.