LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner is at the scene of a crash in Liberty.

A vehicle is flipped on its roof on Sampson Road.

According to initial reports from dispatch, the vehicle hit the back of a tanker truck on the Interstate 80 bridge and rolled down the hill to the roadway below.

Crews were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Liberty police and fire departments are at the scene as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

