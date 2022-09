NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jackson Township Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire on I-76 Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to mile marker 58 of I-76 Westbound shortly after 5:30 a.m. Both lanes were shut down in the area, but one lane has since reopened.

OSP said that one person was in the vehicle, but that they escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.