Vehicle drives through yards, hits pole in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Crews have been called out to the area of 8501 E. Market Street near Darlington Road for a crash.

Multiple people called 911 after witnessing a vehicle crash into a utility pole after driving through lawns. A person was trapped inside of the car for some time, according to reports.

One caller said the vehicle flipped over multiple times before the crash.

The utility pole was damaged as a result.

The vehicle appeared to be the only one involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth's for non-life threatening injuries.