YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets.

Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.

Engineer Pat Ginnetti says his office and the Sanitary Engineer’s Office next door each have more than 100 vehicles. Eventually, all of them have to be replaced.

“Whether it’s a pickup truck all the way up to a dump truck or a jet truck, it’s been anywhere between 16 and 18 months to get vehicles that were ordered. This just sets us back once a gain,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti says his crews can be out on the road checking on sewer lines and pumping stations 24 hours a day and need access to safe transportation. He added that if vehicles in the fleet can’t be used, services may not run as efficiently.