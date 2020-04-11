Vehicle crashes through downtown Girard business

Photo submitted by a viewer via Report It

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Girard business was left with damage Saturday after a car crashed through it.

It happened at Salon Ruberto. The vehicle crashed into the building on the side near E. Liberty Street.

A viewer submitted a photo of the vehicle in the building. It was removed by the time WKBN arrived.

A crew from Disaster Recovery Services was there Saturday morning, boarding the building up.

Girard police are investigating and were working on a report on the crash when WKBN contacted them Saturday morning. More details will be released later.

