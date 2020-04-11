Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Vehicle crashes through downtown Girard business

Local News

It happened at Salon Ruberto

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jeep into Building, Girard

Photo submitted by a viewer via Report It

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Girard business was left with damage Saturday after a car crashed through it.

It happened at Salon Ruberto. The vehicle crashed into the building on the side near E. Liberty Street.

A viewer submitted a photo of the vehicle in the building. It was removed by the time WKBN arrived.

A crew from Disaster Recovery Services was there Saturday morning, boarding the building up.

Girard police are investigating and were working on a report on the crash when WKBN contacted them Saturday morning. More details will be released later.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com