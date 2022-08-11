LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle crashed into the front of a restaurant in Liberty Thursday.

It happened at the Landmark Restaurant on Churchill Hubbard Road.

No one was hurt, but customers were in the restaurant at the time.

Firefighters on the scene said the driver’s foot slipped pedals and hit the gas. Neither the driver nor a passenger in her car were hurt.

The vestibule at the entrance to the building sustained damage as well as the front of the building.