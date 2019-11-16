Vehicle collides with semi carrying timber near prison in Youngstown

It happened near the Ohio State Penitentiary on Coitsville Hubbard Road just after 6 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying timber.

It happened near the Ohio State Penitentiary on Coitsville Hubbard Road just after 6 a.m.

The road is currently blocked while crews work to clean up the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Investigators at the scene said the semi-truck was backing up when the other vehicle hit the side of it.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.