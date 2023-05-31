LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant in Liberty.

Last Wednesday, officers were called to Knafa Restaurant and Store on Belmont Avenue for a reported break-in. A passerby called police just before 7:30 a.m. after noticing that the front glass door was shattered.

Police did not find anyone inside, but they did observe a smashed display case. The owner of the business said the case contained around 100 vape pens. There were also hookah tobacco pouches that were missing, according to a police report.

An officer found a brick on the floor, in front of the door that had been smashed. The brick was split in half.

Officers also found a trail of empty vape pen boxes leading to the back property line of apartments on Frederick Street.