Vanilla Castle Bakery issues recall for possible milk allergy

Ohio (WKBN) – The Vanilla Castle Bakery in Baltic, Ohio issued a product recall on Friday.

The bakery voluntarily recalled its Sugar Cut Out Cookie Pack (3 oz. tray). The recall was issued because the ingredient list did not include milk.

Vanilla Castle Bakery stated that the products were sold before Thursday at retail locations across Ohio.

Customers with a milk allergy or strong sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious reactions to the product. Customers who could be affected by the product should throw it out or return it for a replacement.

No reports of illness from the product have been made.

For more information, call 330-897-1233.