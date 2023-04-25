BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said someone drew images of female and male genitalia, as well as wrote various phrases, in spray paint at the former Golden Corral in Boardman.

Officers received the vandalism report on Thursday from the owner of the building at 320 Boardman Poland Rd. The building is now owned by 8525 South LLC. The owner told investigators that someone had vandalized the building during the previous week, according to a police report.

Police said they found various words written on the building, including, “Good time inside” with an arrow, “h**s beware” and “all girls welcome,” as well as other phrases and profanities.

In addition, the vandal(s) had drawn hearts, faces and genitalia.

The owner estimated about $1,000 in damage to the building. He said he was in the process of installing security cameras and requested additional police patrols in the area, the report stated.