Youngstown Bloomberg campaign office targeted by signs, caution tape

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after opening, Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office in Youngstown was covered with unwanted caution tape and spray-painted signs.

Signs propped up against the building, located at the 2DE Building, were spraypainted with sayings such as “Stop and Frisk,” and “Oligarchs.” There was also yellow tape around the front of the building.

The campaign office opened Thursday. It’s a regional headquarters handling five counties: Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, Jefferson and Carroll counties.