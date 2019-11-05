Vandals hit play area at Mosquito Lake State Park.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities need your help finding vandals who hit the Nature Play Area at Mosquito Lake State Park.

Over the weekend, some structures were disassembled, and a picnic table and Tic Tac Toe game were tipped over.

The play area is now closed.

If you have any information about who may have caused this damage, please call the park office at (330) 637-2856.

The Mosquito Lake Nature Play Area was constructed by the Friends of Mosquito Lake State Park.

The area included several teepees, a playhouse and other natural features. Almost everything was made out of materials found in and around the park.

Friends,Over the past weekend, our beloved Nature Play Area at Mosquito Lake State Park was vandalized. We are sorry… Posted by Mosquito Lake State Park on Monday, November 4, 2019