Vandals damage Warren library, bookmobile

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating vandalism to the Warren Trumbull County Public Library on Mahoning Avenue.

The damage was discovered Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

An employee reported finding that the glass doors to the library were shattered, as well as a window. Rocks were found near the broken doors and windows.

The vandals also targeted the library’s bookmobile, as well as another vehicle in the parking lot. The windows on those vehicles were also damaged.

According to the police report, nothing appeared to be missing from the library or vehicles.

Police said surveillance video reportedly showed three teens or young men throwing rocks at the vehicles before damaging the building. Police are reviewing that video.

Along with the damage, the library system is also dealing with layoffs due to budget cuts. Earlier this week, the library system announced that 29 people would be losing their jobs as a result of state budget cuts of about $1 million.

Officials at the library said the damage to the building has been repaired. One of the damaged vehicles was taken off-site for repairs.