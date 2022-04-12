VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Someone vandalized the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (AWL) overnight.

The agency posted on its Facebook page, saying that employees discovered the damage at the shelter Tuesday morning.

CEO Lorie Shandor said someone threw a large rock through a window, smashing it. Broken glass was left all over the sidewalk and the inside of the business.

“It really makes us question who did it? Was it somebody who was upset with us? Was it kids that were messing around? Why would somebody mess with our building? We really do everything we can to support the greater community. It’s hard to think that somebody would intentionally harm us,” Shandor said.

Those with information on the vandalism are asked to call AWL or Vienna police.

The post says it’s unfortunate that someone would do this, as it takes away from funding to help animals at the shelter.