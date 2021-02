Several statues were knocked over with their heads off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating vandalism at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

At least 10 statues were damaged or knocked over. A person who works at the church estimated the damage will cost over $20,000.

There are cameras in the areas where the vandalism occurred, according to the worker.

