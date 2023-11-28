YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawmakers in Washington could soon be voting on a new financial aid package to support Israel, Ukraine and other countries.

Ohio Senator JD Vance is still pushing his colleagues to come up with separate measures and not lump all of the aid into one large spending plan.

“They’re trying to collapse these things together because the bigger the package, the more money that is being spent, the harder it is for the American people to actually understand what’s going on,” Vance said. “You get these massive spending packages where nobody knows what’s in them.”

Vance complains the large bills provide what he calls “political cover” for lawmakers by combining aid for Israel, which he says is largely popular, with aid for Ukraine, which he says is less popular.

“I think even some of my Republican colleagues who disagree with me about how much we should be supplying the Ukrainians think we should separate these things,” Vance said. “They think we should have separate debates and they don’t want any money going anywhere until we secure the American southern border. That’s the most important priority we have as United States senators.”

Vance predicts a large spending package may not have enough support to be approved.