YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reaching more people. That’s the purpose behind the Tri-County Community Curbside Connection Project Van.

27 First News got a first look at the van today at the MCAP corporate office in Youngstown. It will provide fresh market produce to older adults in Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties.

Organizers say food insecurity is a big problem all over the country, and here at home.

Especially for seniors.

“We wanted to work with the most fragile of those populations, so this is geared for seniors. We are going to be out in rural areas that are hard to reach and where our low-income seniors have a hard time with transportation. We are going to take this –that’s why we call it the Curbside Connection because we are going to take it right to where they are,” said Shelia Triplett, CEO of MYCAP

The van also contains an office. That means people can now sign up for all of the services Mycap offers when the van is in their community.

Direction Home of Eastern Ohio is also a partner for this project.