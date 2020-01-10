Van stops just before crashing into river after accident in Warren

First responders believe trees and other debris helped keep the van from sliding into the water

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sent to the hospital after a frightening crash sent her van teetering over a river embankment Thursday.

It happened just before noon near the intersection of Tod Avenue and Lynwood Drive in Warren.

Firefighters said the woman was in the parking lot of McGuffey K-8 School when she somehow drove through the schoolyard, across the road and in between houses.

She managed to somehow stop right before going into the Mahoning River. First responders believe trees and other debris helped keep the van from sliding into the water.

“We have no idea why she did this, just glad that she’s OK and really glad she didn’t go in the river,” said Warren Fire Lt. Shawn Peura. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Warren police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.