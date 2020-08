A man and a woman were in the van at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A van has been damaged by gunfire at West Indianola and Idlewood avenues in Youngstown.

It appears no one was injured. The van has at least one bullet hole in the windshield.

A man and a woman were in the van, but they do not appear to have been the target.

Police are looking for at least one car that was involved. Officers said multiple rounds were fired.