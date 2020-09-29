Van crashes into Liberty house, sending driver to hospital

It happened in the 500 block of Liberty Street

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews took a man to the hospital after his van crashed into the front porch of a home in Liberty Township.

It happened on Liberty Street at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the van was heading west when he lost control and slammed into a house. Officers say he possibly suffered from a medical emergency.

The van was disabled, and the home had some minor damage.

Liberty police say troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be handling the crash investigation.



