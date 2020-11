Officials said they would have to call in investigators to determine if the fires were accidental or not

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two cars caught fire near a home on Youngstown’s south side overnight.

It happened on W. Judson Avenue around 1 a.m.

Crews found a van and car on fire.

Officials said they would have to call in investigators to determine if the fires were accidental or not.

Even though they were close to a house, the house wasn’t damaged.

WKBN

More stories from WKBN.com: