YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an accident after a van and motorcycle collided on Shirley Road in Youngstown Monday.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

The southbound entrance to I-680 is closed, but crews are working to reopen the road.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, and they are unsure whether the van hit him or he laid down to avoid a collision.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.