Vallourec partners with Green Youngstown for electronics, appliances drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vallourec companies are partnering with Green Youngstown for an electronics recycling drive at the Covelli Centre.

Vallourec Star, VAM USA, Vallourec USA Corp and Green Youngstown will hold the event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event is only open to Mahoning County residents and small businesses.

Jennifer Jones, coordinator of Green Youngstown, said recycling a TV can be expensive, but the event cuts the cost.

“The cost of recycling the old tube-style TVs has risen dramatically over the last few years. Because of the financial assistance of Vallourec, we are able to reduce the recycling cost by half. Without that support, most low-to-moderate income residents in the area would not be able to afford to recycle TVs and monitors properly.”

The drive will process TVs, computers, monitors, stereos, cell phones, stereos, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs, cords, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves and more.

All monitors and TVs will have a fee to process. There will be no fee for Freon removal or limits on units.

The Covelli Centre is located at 229 E. Front St.