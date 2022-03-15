YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s January unemployment rate was 4.3%. The national unemployment rate in January was 4%.

In the Valley, those numbers were slightly higher. The highest rate in the tri-county area was in Trumbull County at 6% followed by Mahoning County at 5.7%. Mahoning County has the area’s largest workforce and most unemployed with 5,600 out of work.

Columbiana’s jobless rate was 5.3% with 2,400 unemployed.

Ohio has a total of 246,000 unemployed workers

The state’s lowest unemployment rate is in Holmes County with 2.9%. The highest is along the Ohio River in Monroe County with 8.7% unemployed.