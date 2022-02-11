HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Disc golf is becoming an increasingly popular sport as it is cheap to play and has a low impact on the body.

There are more than a dozen courses within 20 miles of Youngstown but there weren’t any disc golf designated stores until now.

Pure Flight Disc Golf opened on Friday on Route 62 in Hubbard.

Owner Luke Shelton said after working a desk job for the last 20 years, he wanted a change and to increase his fitness. So, he found disc golf.

“It’s inexpensive. It is a lot of fun. You can go and spend the entire day outdoors and you’re getting exercise. You’re not running, you’re not going to get hurt,” he said.

Shelton compares disc golf to a hike, but more interesting. He says part of the fun is getting to visit different courses.

They will host a tournament this June at Boardman and Austintown parks.