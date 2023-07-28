LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The heat wave that has descended on the Valley is making it tough to work outside, but that hasn’t stopped fair preparations in Columbiana County.

Fair Board President John Wolf said the heat has put a bit of a damper on the daytime activity.

“We’ve been working early in the mornings and late in the evenings trying to get everything done the best we can, and it looks like it’s coming together,” he said.

Wolf said they have opened their conference room up for anyone that gets overheated to go inside in the air conditioning.

“It’s nice and cool in there. We are telling everybody to wear a hat. Just get in out of the sun as much as you can and stay hydrated,” Wolf said.

The National Weather offers tips to stay cool: