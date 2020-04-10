Valley women find creative way to bring Easter egg hunts to families

(WKBN) – Two Valley women have come up with a unique way for kids to have some Easter fun this year.

Brittany Blinsky created the Facebook page “Egg your friends” after her friend Brittany Bell had her house “egged.”

The idea is to take plastic Easter eggs filled with candy and leave them in a person’s yard.

“The purpose behind this is some parents may be out of work and unable to get their children Easter candy. This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to come together as a community and support each other,” Blinsky said.

The Facebook page currently has over 400 members. Blinsky said people are posting on the page requesting their house to be egged, then she, Bell and a few others take time to go out and do it.

With so many requests, they are seeing others go out and do it on their own.

So far, they have gone all over Mahoning County, but they encourage others to do it in other areas as well.

“This is important for the community because everyone is quarantined and social distancing, so we came up with a way for children to get out of their house and enjoy an Easter egg hunt,” she said.

Blinsky said they are currently accepting donations if anyone would like to help.

You can follow along with the group on their Facebook page.