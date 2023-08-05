MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warrior in HER hosted its Ladies Night out Luau Friday night. The organization helps women in the Shenango Valley who are facing health challenges.

One woman was recognized as the Woman Warrior of the year.

Monica Pryts was given this honor for her contributions to the group while also facing her own health battles.

Monica spoke earlier this week about what receiving this honor meant to her.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve come a long way this year like mentally and physically. So I just feel like this is the culmination of all of that,” said Pryts.

The Warrior in HER is hosting another event, its second annual HER Walk for women’s health. It will be Sunday September 17 at Buhl Park. The walk is free and open to the public this year, however donations will be accepted.