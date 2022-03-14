YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A dog that was shot was found this weekend curled up in a yard on Youngstown’s West Side.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden, a man that lives on Cherry Hill Avenue posted a photo of the dog in his yard on a lost and found page on Facebook.

He said he had seen the dog running around the neighborhood just the day before.

Sarah Oak had seen the social media post and stepped into action. She said she was at the right place, at the right time.

“When I saw that, I was like, you know what, I’m ten minutes away. and if this dog has been outside all night, I was like, I’m just going to go get him. and I immediately messaged somebody a pound and was like, him, is there room? Can I bring him there”? Oaks said.

Sarah then called the pound and let them know of the situation. At the time, she did not know the extent of the dog’s injuries.

“So he immediately went to Medvet. The Mahoning County dog pound took him to Medvet and they said that he was shot. They had to sedate him to even examine his face,” Oaks said.

When Sarah arrived to the man’s yard, she saw he had covered the dog up in a coat and was attempting to feed the dog pizza.

This inspired his name. She said Pizza was timid, but very sweet.

The agency says Pizza suffered from a severe infection and multiple fractures in his mouth after a bullet was found lodged in his teeth.

Friends of Fido is helping cover his medical expenses. As of Monday evening, the agency says Pizza was taken back to the pound and will be following up with the vet in the coming days

According to staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden, this is the fourth dog in two years they have taken in with gunshot wounds.

The last one only happening a couple weeks ago when a dog was shot and killed in Austintown.

How Pizza ended up injured is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Dog Warden at (330) 740-2205 or email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov