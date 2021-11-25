Valley volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is serving up Thanksgiving dinner in their brand new building.

It’s the first holiday they’ve celebrated at the new facility since it opened almost two weeks ago.

The mission was prepared to feed hundreds of people. Those who attended enjoyed some turkey and all the fixings.

Food Service Director Mike Byers says it makes him happy to see people enjoying a meal in their new building.

“We get to do what we get to do even better and just to see everybody that walks through this door get this hot meal in a clean, warm room, a beautiful room. God just deserves all the glory for this,” Byers said.

The meals will be served until 7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome to attend.