Valley vaccine clinics showing up in unlikely places

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in an easier way, many organizers are pairing their events with vaccine clinics.

Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Mesopotamia Ox Roast.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said earlier that he is trying to reach people who are not opposed to the vaccine, but just won’t go out of their way to get it.

Events like the Ox Roast clinic bring the vaccine to those people. While they are out doing other things, they can also conveniently get the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health has been aggressively working with COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state to identify tactics to use as many doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they expire. Some of these tactics include forming community partnerships to offer special vaccination clinics, offering more mobile vaccination opportunities in partnering with community groups at community events and for homebound individuals, and offering the vaccine as part of ongoing maintenance programs with congregate setting staff and residents, as well as correctional/detention centers.

Watch for other community events to include a vaccine clinic in the months ahead.