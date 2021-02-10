Valley United Way beats campaign goals in 2020, collecting almost $3.4 million

United Way President Bob Hannon says as the agency focused on helping those in need, local business leaders and philanthropists came forward to help as well

(WKBN) – At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was negatively impacting so many areas of the Valley, the local United Way was able to beat its campaign goals in 2020.

Wednesday morning, directors announced they’d collected almost $3.4 million last year by helping local seniors, schools and other groups affected by the pandemic.

United Way President Bob Hannon says as the agency focused on helping those in need, local business leaders and philanthropists came forward to help as well.

“I think the community saw United Way as the leader during the pandemic to help the people who need it most, and the funding began to come in. We received significantly from people that maybe didn’t fund United Way in the past because they saw what we were doing,” Hannon said.

Hannon admits once the pandemic ends, revenue sources such as the federal CARES Act, which provided more than $300,000, may not be available, but the campaign will still hope to count on local philanthropy and younger volunteers who got involved over the last year.