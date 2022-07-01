YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley is set to have access to about $1.5 million in state funding for demolition and revitalization projects.

Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties’ Land Revitalization corporations are each able to receive $500,000 as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. In all, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have awarded over $42.1 million to 87 counties across the state.

Funds will go toward the demolition of dilapidated commercial and residential buildings, as well as to the revitalization of surrounding properties.

“There are vacant, decaying buildings all over the state that are nothing but eyesores, and it’s time for these structures to go, ” said DeWine in a statement. “By investing to tear down these dangerous properties, we’re not only helping to transform the landscape of our communities, but we’re also clearing the way for redevelopment, more jobs and new opportunities for Ohio residents. ”

“These investments lead to revitalization at its finest,” said Husted in a statement. “It takes blighted properties that are a scar on the landscape of a community and turns them into parks, housing or thriving businesses.”

The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is a part of DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative. The plan focuses on solutions to improve quality of life concerns, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment and blighted building demolition.