WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Three local spellers will take the stage in Washington, D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Joey Constantine, of Lakeview Middle School, will be participating. He is 12 years old.

Chris Dominick, of Struthers Middle School, will also be competing. He is 14 years old.

Shaylynn Davis, of Beaver Local Middle School, will also try to win it all. She is 13 years old.

These students will represent the Valley out of 234 spellers from around the world. Out of those spellers, 17 are from Ohio.

It is being hosted by LeVar Burton. This is the first time the competition has been fully in-person since the pandemic.

The finals can be seen live on ION on Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m.