CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from four area high schools carried out some of the items they collected recently to help victims of domestic violence.

The items, including everything from diapers to personal hygiene products and plastic food and even plastic food containers, will be given to Sojourner House, Beatitude House and the Christina House.

“We know even if were helped only one person out, it’s better than helping no one and it ended up turning out really well. We’re hoping we helped a lot of people,” said Crescenzo Scheets, a Canfield student.

South Range senior Macenzee Gaal collected more than 3,000 pieces last year herself and set a goal of triple that amount for the month of October. She originally reached out to Key Club members at a dozen other school districts in the area, but a number of them couldn’t help, leaving Gaal wondering if the idea would work.

“I didn’t think we’d actually reach the goal,” Gaal said. “I was really worried that we wouldn’t even come close to the goal.”

Gaal gave each participating club a list of needed items. In the end, more than 10,000 pieces were collected along with another $1,000 in gift cards and cash.

“Everyone just when they went to get their groceries from Walmart, they just added a little thing from that list. It was very easy,” said Will Madison, a student from Salem.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova came up with the idea to help victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She says the students made it all happen.

“The initiative that they have taken upon themselves to generate such an amazing turnout of goods to help people is amazing to me,” DeGenova said.

Gaal said it also shows people that she and her peers are working to help others.

“Showing people that our generation is working hard and trying to make positive impacts is really important to me,” she said.

And just as important for those who will make use of the donations.