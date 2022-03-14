COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A student at Joshua Dixon Elementary in Columbiana won an award for her artistic skills.

Third-grader Teagen Powell drew a poster for a fire prevention contest held by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office. Hers was one of 50 entries.

Powell was awarded a certificate, ribbon and smoke alarm in front of her class.

She also agrees that learning about fire prevention is important for kids her age.

“It’s important to learn about it because it could help adults and kids. It could save their life one day,” Powell said.

Powell was presented with the award this past Friday.