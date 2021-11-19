Valley student uses kindness and 3-D tech to help kindergartner

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A LaBrae senior took the skills he learned on the robotics team to create a protective case for another student’s medical device.

Five-year-old Emerson Masters’ insulin pump is now safe in a pretty pink case complete with her name.

All thanks to senior Aidan McManus who used skills he learned in LaBrae’s STEM program to 3-D print the protective covering.

Emerson has type 1 diabetes and broke the screen on her pump twice in one month. Her mom, Amy Masters, says that creates a big problem.

“That pump is so important. When she broke it, we had to wait for a new one to get sent. She goes back on insulin shots and it throws blood sugars off and just makes it difficult,” she said.

The school nurse reached out to Aidan’s robotics team to help the kindergartner. Aidan wanted to help because he knows how important Emerson’s insulin pump is.

Aidan came up with a design using his own insulin pump, printed a few prototypes and gave the final product to Emerson himself.

“We actually have the same pump. I think it works well. There are a few variations we had to go through to make it work.”Aiden said. “She had her mind blown. She was eyes wide open.”

Emerson says her case was a “big favor.” It gives her one less thing to worry about.

Aidan says he was just happy to help.

“I love doing this stuff, especially with this close connection, and I feel helping people has a mental effect on you. It builds your personality and it helps you out a lot,” he said.