Valley Stomp: Dance Competition raises money for a good cause

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - “If we continue to try to sow positive seeds into the community, then it will produce a positive result,” said Marvin Logan.

Thursday, that positive seed took place in the form of a dance competition.

The competition was put together by the Logan Company and held at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Three teams competed.

“I’m a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, so steppig is a large part of my culture and a large part of African culture,” he said.

All the money raised from the event will go back into the community through a scholarship fund by the Logan Company.

There were three judges at the event. But, in the end it came down to the crowd to choose between two teams.

Taking first place for the night was Steppin Out Dance team who gave an emotional performance about unity and peace.

Second place was Quake Step Team from Cleveland, who shook the stage with their performance.

Third place was Cheer Image.

“A lot of awesome things that our young people are doig, a lot of awesome things that people are doing for our young people, and we need to celebrate that,” Logan said.