Valley state rep. tests positive for COVID-19, blames GOP lawmakers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Rep. Michele Lepore Hagan, D-Youngstown, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lepore-Hagan made the announcement Tuesday and says she is asymptomatic.

In a scathing news release, the lawmaker blames her GOP colleagues for contracting the virus.

Lepore-Hagan said she decided to be tested last week after being in close proximity to a “number of GOP House members” who she says showed symptoms but refused to wear masks or observe social distancing.

“I initially learned that Speaker Robert Cupp had concealed the fact that a member of his caucus had tested positive, and that state Reps. John Rogers and John Patterson were hospitalized with the virus,” Lepore-Hagan said. “Based on this concern of exposure and the Republicans’ continued refusal to act responsibly, I self-quarantined and was tested. My positive result underscores the Republican leadership’s rejection of science and acquiescence to the most extreme elements of their party, putting people’s health and lives at risk.”

Lepore-Hagan said she will quarantine in her Youngstown home on the advice of her doctor. Her husband, former state senator Rober Hagan, has tested negative.

