YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new treatment option for chronic pain is being tested in the Valley.

Meridian HealthCare and AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio are teaming up to provide chronic pain management solutions to Medicaid enrollees in the Youngstown and Warren area.

The pilot program will begin this summer at Meridian’s Youngstown and Warren sites

The pilot program focuses on behavioral health and medication-free treatment for chronic, non-cancer pain. It will include sessions that could be in a group or individual setting and last 45 to 60 minutes. Both are available at no cost to the patient.

Laurie Greco, Ph.D., AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio’s medical director of behavioral health, will train Meridian clinicians who will bring the new program to the patients.

This is just one of a few ways that local health care providers are working to move away from narcotics in the medical field. Just last week, Steward Health reiterated that it has been offering opioid-free anesthesia for a couple of years and says it’s important to move in this direction as the opioid crisis continues to grip the region and the country.

In fact, Steward anesthesiologist Dr. Sarah Aronson said opioids may increase a patient’s sensitivity to pain in the future and they could actually feel more pain after using opioids than not.