Valley shoppers feel crunch of rising prices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone is paying more for everyday items, and people’s paychecks are struggling to keep up. Grocery stores are struggling, too. Many items are not even on the shelves.

According to the U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices were up nearly 5.5% in July compared to a year ago.

And it’s showing no signs of stopping.

Like many grocery stores across the country. local stores are seeing increases in prices. The biggest reason is supply chain and manufacturing issues. It’s happening with many items across the country.

“It’s the potato chips, it’s the canned green beans, the canned corn,” said Larry D’Onofrio, co-owner and manager at Mr. D’s in Brookfield.



D’Onofrio says companies are struggling with raw materials such as aluminum for soda cans and glass for bottles. Manufacturers are increasing raw material prices because they’re struggling to get materials to make the products. He also says labor shortages are part of the problem.

“No one can ramp up production because they can’t hire anyone to increase the production, D’Onofrio said.

Increased costs in the supply chain mean increased costs for buying items to sell. That is making it hard for grocery stores to keep price increases minimal.

“If my cost goes up on a case, you know, to two bucks, I got to get two more bucks,” D’Onofrio said.

And that’s when shoppers are hit with higher costs. Fred Rombold, of Hermitage, says he will still buy essential items he typically purchases despite price increases.

“It seems everywhere everything is going up. whether we go out to eat or go to the grocery store,” he said. Just grin and bear it and go ahead and still get it.”