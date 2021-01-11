Valley senior community centers in western PA receiving grant money from Aging Dept.

Each senior community center is free to determine the best way to spend the money

(WKBN) – Mercer and Lawrence counties will be getting about $25,000 this year from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for their senior community centers.

Normally, the Department of Aging has a competitive grant process, but because of COVID-19, all of the 405 affiliated centers will be getting about $5,000.

The money will be available until June of next year.

Each senior community center is free to determine the best way to spend the money.

“We’re giving them a lot of flexibility. They can use it for administrative expenses or it could be rent, utilities, it could be to purchase cleaning supplies, protective equipment so when the older adults return they are prepared,” said Robert Torres, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

The centers receiving the grants are the Grove City Senior Community Center, McQuiston Center by the Park, Shenango Valley Senior Center, Greenville Senior Community Center and Challenges-Options in Aging.