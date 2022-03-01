YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, continues to condemn the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, he led a bipartisan delegation of seven senators to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky of the United States’ commitment to our allies. Tuesday, he talked about his strong support for the people of Ukraine and its leadership.

“Also commend the bravery and the courage and the sacrifice that the people of Ukraine or making every day,” Portman said. “The leadership of President Zelinsky is inspirational, I think. His defiance in the face of this evil aggression is what is going to help Ukraine get through these dark days.”

Portman says that Putin has been unsuccessful so far because he doesn’t understand that patriotism and nationalism and the defense of freedom are more powerful than the world’s second most powerful army. He adds that Congress needs to act now to help increase military assistance to Ukraine. An appropriations bill is being considered.

“We are looking at it, and we think it is not adequate. We think it should do more in terms of things like stinger missiles to be able to shoot Russian aircraft out of the sky. Things like Javelins to try and stop the tanks. We have to do more in terms of our sanctions,” he said.

Portman says all of Russia’s banks should be added to the swift sanctioning list. He says this would make it impossible for them to do any transactions.