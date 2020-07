There was severe weather in the Valley Sunday evening that started around 6 p.m.

(WKBN) – There was severe weather in the Valley Sunday evening that started around 6 p.m. Viewers saw lightning and high winds, which knocked over trees.

This picture of lightning was near Alliance as the storm headed toward the Valley.

In our own backyard, a giant tree snapped in front of the WKBN station.

A portion of Lockwood Blvd. was also closed for a period of time because of a tree blocking the road.